UTM, Austin Peay meet in conference play

EARLY RISERS: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have combined to score 60 percent of Austin Peay's points this season and 71 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For UT Martin, Parker Stewart, Quintin Dove, Miles Thomas and Eman Sertovic have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all UT Martin scoring, including 64 percent of the team's points over its last five games.