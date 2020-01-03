Wife of missing security guard seeks answers as SCSO continues search

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Investigators and a family are still looking for leads and answers involving a missing man. Security guard Curtis Harris hasn’t been seen or heard from since Dec.17.
“I can’t eat. I can’t sleep,” Harris’ wife Adorthy Harris said.
These were the first holidays Adorthy Harris has spent away from her husband in more than 33 years. Curtis disappeared eight days before Christmas.
“That's the hardest part, just not knowing whether he's hurt or sick,” Adorthy Harris said.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office believes Curtis Harris was in the area of American Way and Getwell before he went missing. Adorthy said her husband was taking his dinner break as a security officer at the Ten Mile Creek Apartments on American Way around 8 that night. Around 11 p.m. Curtis Harris’ work called Adorthy saying he hadn’t shown back up.
After calling around to hospitals, Adorthy called police. Since then, the sheriff’s office says there have been few leads.
“I’m just asking if anybody knows anything of where he might be or his truck, the sightings of a truck, I know somewhere someone knows something,” Adorthy Harris said.
Curtis was driving his blue Dodge Ram pick-up truck. He was last seen in his security guard uniform. He’s 81 years old.
"[He’s] very cognitive, very polished and a seasoned man,” Harris Family’s Pastor, Jerry Taylor, said. “No signs of dementia or any mental illness.”
If you’ve seen Curtis Harris or know what may have happened to him call police.
