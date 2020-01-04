Cold night ahead!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear and cold overnight. Lows in the low 30s. Winds will become light by morning.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Lows will be in the upper 30s Sunday night with some clouds late.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Monday but drop into the low 50s Tuesday. Lows will be in the 30s. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 by Thursday with increasing clouds some showers possible by evening. Rain and storms are becoming more likely by Friday into early next weekend with our next major storm system.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
