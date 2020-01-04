Cold night ahead!

THE WEEK AHEAD: Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Monday but drop into the low 50s Tuesday. Lows will be in the 30s. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 by Thursday with increasing clouds some showers possible by evening. Rain and storms are becoming more likely by Friday into early next weekend with our next major storm system.