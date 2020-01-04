Colder & breezy to start the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday we are back to partly cloudy skies as a weak front pushes across the region. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 50s for Monday with lows in the upper 30s. Mainly to partly sunny conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the lower 50s and overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s. Thursday and Friday we will track our next weather maker into the region. This will provide rain chances to end the week with highs int eh upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight low sin the upper 40s to lower 50s.