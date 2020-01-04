Colder & breezy to start the weekend

The system that brought the rain to end the week has pushed east of the region, in its wake, we are left with breezy and colder conditions across the Mid-South.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail across the Mid-South today. Northwest winds will remain breezy, around 5 to 15 mph during the day. Afternoon highs will only warm into the middle to upper 40s with some locations possibly making it to 50 degrees. The wind expected will keep wind chills in the 30s and 40s for most of the day. Tonight, we will see winds diminish and skies remain clear, lows will dip into the lower 30s region wide.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 45.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low: 33.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow we are expecting mostly sunny conditions with afternoon highs back into the upper 50s near 60 degrees. The quick warm up is thanks to a high pressure pushing south of the region, giving us southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will stay in the upper 30s Sunday night into Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we are back to partly cloudy skies as a weak front pushes across the region. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 50s for Monday with lows in the upper 30s. Mainly to partly sunny conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the lower 50s and overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s. Thursday and Friday we will track our next weather maker into the region. This will provide rain chances to end the week with highs int eh upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight low sin the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.