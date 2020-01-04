Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame 30 points by DeMar DeRozan to beat the Spurs 109-103, snapping a nine-game skid in San Antonio. Chris Paul had 10 of his 16 points in the final quarter to help Oklahoma City win its fourth straight. The Thunder won the battle between the current seventh and eighth seeds in the Western Conference, extending their lead over the Spurs to four games. Oklahoma City had five players score at least 13 points, including 19 from Dennis Schroder.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne scored 23 points, Brandon Rachal added 19 and Martins Igbanu 14 as Tulsa clobbered Temple 70-44 to win its American Athletic Conference opener. Horne, Rachal and Igbanu combined to make 21 of the Golden Hurricanes 27 field goals as Tulsa (9-5, 1-0) shot 51% from the floor (27-for-53) with eight 3-pointers, 13 steals and five blocked shots. Temple (9-4, 1-1) trailed 35-17 at the break, a season-low halftime score, shooting just 19% (7-for-36) in the first half, improving slightly to 28% (18-for-65) for the game. The Owls are winless in Tulsa in six tries.