Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Houston Hogg, one of four African-American football players at Kentucky who helped break the Southeastern Conference color line in the late 1960s, has died. He was 71. The former Wildcats running back and defensive back entered Kentucky with Wilbur Hackett in 1967, a year after Nate Northington and Greg Page arrived to become the first black players to enroll at an SEC school. Hogg rushed 92 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns in his career and lettered in 1969 and 1970. He and his three teammates were honored in September 2016 with a statue outside the Wildcats' training facility. The Wildcats' 2019 season opener against Toledo was designated Houston Hogg Day and he served as honorary team captain.