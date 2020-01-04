Police investigating double homicide in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after two men were shot and killed in Hickory Hill Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the shooting around 3 p.m. on Pecan Lake Drive.
Upon arrival, police found one male shooting victim.
He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but did not survive his injuries.
While canvassing the area, officers found another man shot inside a vehicle on Whispering Place. He was pronounced dead.
Police say no suspect information is available at this time.
Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.