Mississippi scratch off games bring $54 million since November debut

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Lottery players are anxiously awaiting the release of the Mega Millions and Powerball games in just a few weeks.
“Everybody’s been waiting for it; I’m waiting for it," said Kim Nguyen, owner of Bao Wow’s in Ocean Springs.
Powerball and Mega Millions tickets will go on sale in Mississippi on Jan. 30. In the meantime, many residents have been trying their luck at winning big by playing the scratch-off games since last November, when they debuted in retailers across the state.
Since then, sales have exceeded $54 million dollars, according to officials with the Mississippi Lottery.
Bao Wow’s customer Connie Allison won $25 during her gas stop at Bao Wow’s.
“I’m buying lots of tickets every time I come get gas,” she said.
“Our highest ticket was $500, we had a whole bunch of $250 ones, $100, $200, I mean a lot of Fast 50s people have been hitting,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen said lottery sales have brought a lot of business to the convenience store. Those who play the game said it’s a way to make easy money.
“The very first day we started it, the second day we were sold out of tickets," she said.
Others would rather wait for the games with larger prizes to roll out.
“I’m waiting for the actual lottery. That’s where the big money is at,” one man said.
Nguyen said the store is getting ready to receive training for the Powerball and Mega Millions distribution. She hopes one lucky customer claims the jackpot.
“Ocean Springs will be on the map if somebody hit the jackpot here, so we’re hoping. We’re hoping, keeping our fingers crossed,” she said.
On Jan. 7, the Mississippi Lottery is rolling out four brand new games including the first $10 game, called Mega Cash, with a $200,000 prize.
