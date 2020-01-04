Moorhead fired at Mississippi State

State Athletic Director John Cohen said, "I coached long enough myself to know that wins and losses matter and Joe did win 14 games. In this case it goes just a little bit beyond wins and losses. It's going to have to start with discipline, it's going to have to start with a hard edge. It's going to have to start with helping student-athletes grow both on and off the field. It's going to start with somebody who has a passion for Mississippi State specifically."