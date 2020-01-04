Moorhead fired at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - One week, you’re on top of the world for beating your in-state rival for the second straight year. The next, you’re bounced out after an in-house fight that leaves your starting quarterback out of your Bowl Game.
A game you lost, by the way.
That's life in the SEC, and especially at Mississippi State right now.
Joe Moorhead is out as Mississippi State head football coach just two years after he was hired in Starkville.
The former Penn State Offensive Coordinator had a winning record with the Bulldogs after taking over for Dan Mullen, but a dark cloud hung over the program for much of this season with 10 State players forced to miss eight games over alleged NCAA violations involving a student tutor.
That landed the Bulldogs on probation and with several recruiting restrictions.
The final blow, a Music City Bowl Week fight between Linebacker Willie Gay, Jr, and Quarterback Garrett Shrader that broke Shrader's eye socket and left him out of the Game.
State lost to Louisville and finished under .500 at 6-7.
The School says Associate Head Coach Tony Hughes will serve as the Bullies Interim until a New Head Coach is Named.
State Athletic Director John Cohen said, "I coached long enough myself to know that wins and losses matter and Joe did win 14 games. In this case it goes just a little bit beyond wins and losses. It's going to have to start with discipline, it's going to have to start with a hard edge. It's going to have to start with helping student-athletes grow both on and off the field. It's going to start with somebody who has a passion for Mississippi State specifically."
Moorhead ends his two-year tenure coaching the Bullies with a 14-12 record.
