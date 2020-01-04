Police find man shot, killed inside burning vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police found a man shot dead inside of a burning vehicle Friday evening.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at the Sherwood Apartments on Rhodes Avenue.
Loved ones of the unidentified victim were on the scene for several hours.
At least two people who appeared to be overcome with grief had to receive medical attention.
Witnesses say they heard multiple gun shots earlier that evening.
Another witness claimed to know the victim from around the neighborhood.
Memphis police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation.
