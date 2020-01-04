SCS teacher accused of having sexual relationship with boy has criminal past

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have emerged about a Shelby County Schools teacher charged with rape.
In December, fifth grade teacher Marvin Eugene Straughter was arrested after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.
Records WMC Action News 5 obtained from the Tennessee State Board of Education show Marvin Eugene Straughter’s criminal history dating back to 1992 at Jacksonville State University where was charged with theft.
Four years later, in Alabama, the 53-year-old Oakhaven Elementary School teacher, was arrested for possession. That case was later dismissed.
In 2001, Straughter was arrested and entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of cocaine. According to records, Straughter was required to go to treatment. He successfully completed that program.
Years later, in 2013, Straughter submitted an application to the Tennessee Department of Education. In his application, he provided details about his prior criminal convictions.
A spokesperson with the State Board of Education told WMC, staff reviewed the application and took into account a number of things including the time that had passed since the offenses and evidence that he completed treatment.
Straughter has been employed with Shelby County Schools since 2013.
In March of 2019, Straughter was placed on leave with pay after he was accused of pushing a Whitehaven Elementary student in class. That case was investigated by the school district and determined to be unsubstantiated.
Straughter was arrested in December of 2019 after a man reported his 14-year-old great-grandson told him about a sexual relationship he and Straughter had between July 2018 and August 2019. At the time, SCS said families were being informed of the investigation and that the allegations do not involve students at their school. Straughter was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 10, 2019 regarding this latest case.
WMC reached out Shelby County Schools regarding his criminal background and we’re waiting to hear back. We haven’t been able to reach Straughter for comment, but know he’s been assigned a public defender. He’s due back in court Jan. 21.
