Shelby Co. mayor hosts signing ceremony welcoming refugees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving local and state communities 90 days to allow resettling of refugees, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris publicly reaffirmed the county's intention to welcome refugees.
Surrounded by refugees from all over the world, Harris signed a letter to the White House indicating Shelby County will allow future refugees to make Memphis their home.
“These people are really the fabric of our community, and we should continue to welcome them,” said Harris.
Refugees who have resettled in Shelby County shared their stories.
“I left my country when I was 12 years old, a place that I called home,” said John Liom, refugee from Sudan.
John Liom escaped from violence and corruption in Sudan.
In 2016, he achieved his dream and became a Memphis Police Officer.
“I thank God for the people of Memphis who welcomed me and also welcomed my family,” said Liom.
“He's serving the community that took him in. And this is what refugees are about. They're about going in to a community and being emerged and engaged in that community and giving back to that community,” said Isaac James, born in Kenyan refugee camp.
Mayor Harris wrote the letter after President Trump signed an executive order in September requiring both state and local governments to publicly consent to allowing refugees within 90 days.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has also consented to accepting refugees.
“It shows that Shelby County is a welcoming place, that we are strong when we are diverse and it’s a great day to be a Memphian,” said PJ Moore, World Relief Memphis Director.
Moore's organization helps resettle refugees. He says they're the most vetted immigrant category coming to the country.
“Refugees, there's lot of narratives out there about security and those are rooted in fear,” said Moore.
“Refugees are not threats. They are vulnerable people that do need a chance, they need a chance at a future,” said James.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.