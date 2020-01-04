9th ranked Tigers host Georgia at FedExForum

Hardaway said, "You know, when I was a player, we had these type of games, and we were always telling each other 'this is a statement game.' This is a game where we're on our home court and we don't let anybody come into our building and beat us. We're the aggressors from beginning to the end, and they don't get out of here with a win. So, I'm the same way as a Coach. I'm going to always feel that way in any game, and especially in Big Game. We're a higher ranked team, and a team is coming in here trying to beat us that has definitely played a really good schedule thus far. They've played Michigan State, they've played Dayton. They played some really good teams thus far, and they've only lost three games so, we can't give them any room. We can't give them any breathing room."