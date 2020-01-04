9th ranked Tigers host Georgia at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ninth ranked Memphis Tigers get a two for one Saturday at FedExForum -- another Southeastern Conference opponent to put on their resume. Plus, this SEC team features one of the top freshman players in the nation.
The Georgia Bulldogs come to FedExForum in a made-for-TV matchup that was supposed to pit the Tigers’ James Wiseman against the Bulldogs’ Anthony Edwards.
Wiseman has since turned pro, but Edwards will bring his game to Beale Street, and it's loaded!
The six-foot-five-inch, 225-pounder can get anywhere on the court he wants, any time he wants.
A volume shooter, Edwards is averaging almost 19 points a game, and is capable of winning games almost single handedly.
He poured in 37 points on Top 15 Michigan State in Maui, and had 23 in a win over SMU off the AAC.
Tigers Forward Lance Thomas has this idea on defending Edwards.
"He's really explosive, you know," said Thomas. "You look up he has five points at the half, and you look up 10 minutes into the half, he's got 25. So, we've got to contain him. Make him take tough twos, and just make them go a different way."
Tigers Forward Lance Thomas will be back in action after missing a couple of games with a hip flexor.
Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway says Thomas is a much-needed piece of Memphis' lineup.
"Yeah, it's good to get a healthy body back, cause we were down," Hardaway said. "We're already shorthanded right now. And, to get Lance back is another Big Body and a guy who can stretch the floor and he's one of our best shot blockers as well."
Hardaway says he’s looking at Saturday's game to be another vehicle to let the nation know just how good Memphis Basketball is right now.
The final out of conference game against a high profile opponent with a top tier talented player should be more motivation for his team to put on its own show.
Hardaway said, "You know, when I was a player, we had these type of games, and we were always telling each other 'this is a statement game.' This is a game where we're on our home court and we don't let anybody come into our building and beat us. We're the aggressors from beginning to the end, and they don't get out of here with a win. So, I'm the same way as a Coach. I'm going to always feel that way in any game, and especially in Big Game. We're a higher ranked team, and a team is coming in here trying to beat us that has definitely played a really good schedule thus far. They've played Michigan State, they've played Dayton. They played some really good teams thus far, and they've only lost three games so, we can't give them any room. We can't give them any breathing room."
