Ending the weekend on a warmer note

Mostly sunny skies will prevail across the region, along with south winds, all working together to help us warm up this afternoon.
Expect another breezy day across the region. South winds around 5 to 15 mph will push across the region. Mostly sunny skies will prevail today as high pressure skirts the region. Afternoon highs will be warmer, in the upper 50s area wide. Tonight, we will keep with mainly clear skies and see winds calm. Lows will dip, again, into the upper 30s across the Mid-South.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 58.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low: 38.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday are looking partly cloudy with Wednesday possibility seeing a bit more sunshine. Highs will stay in the 50s through midweek with lows in the 30s and 40s. Thursday we will warm back into the upper 50s and then into the 60s by Friday as we track our next weather maker into the region. Showers will be possible on Thursday night and rain and storms are more likely for Friday and into the day Saturday. Right now, it looks like the end of the week and start to the weekend will be a rather wet period across the region.
