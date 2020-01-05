Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech pulled away for a big win in its Big 12 opener. Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 18 points to lead four Red Raiders in double figures in an 85-50 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Texas Tech took the lead for good with an 11-0 run late in the first half. The 10-3 Cowboys scored first after halftime before the Ramsey hit two 3-pointers in a 15-0 run. Lindy Waters had 13 points and was the only player in double figures for the 9-4 Cowboys. Oklahoma State shot 29 percent overall, making only 15 of 52 shots.