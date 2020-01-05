Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-EXECUTIONS-TENNESSEE
Tennessee inmates ask court to stop execution scheduling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmates argue that mental issues, poor legal representation, newly surfaced evidence, and racism in the use of Tennessee's death penalty are among the reasons not to schedule nine more executions. Attorney General Herbert Slatery is seeking to set dates for the nine men to die. Slatery says he's just following state law for requesting executions. Tennessee resumed executions in August 2018, and four of the six prisoners put to death since have chosen the electric chair, a method no other state has used since 2009. Another execution is scheduled for February.
METHODISTS-SEPARATION
Methodists propose split in gay marriage, clergy impasse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of United Methodist Church leaders from around the world and across ideological divides is proposing an amicable separation. The proposal is to create a new conservative denomination. Members of the 13-million-person denomination have been at odds for years over issues of gay marriage and gay clergy. The proposal, called “A Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” envisions a separation in which conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets. The new denomination also would receive $25 million. The mediation panel was formed after it became clear the impasse over LGBTQ issues was irreconcilable.
VANDERBILT-COORDINATORS
Vandy goes for experience hiring Fitch, Roof as coordinators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has brought in a bunch of coaching experience in his two new coordinators. He has hired Todd Fitch with 35 years of coaching experience as his offensive coordinator, while defensive coordinator Ted Roof. is a 32-year veteran of college football. Fitch spent the past four seasons at Louisiana Tech. Roof was coordinator as Appalachian State went 13-1 this season. Mason replaced both his coordinators after the Commodores went 3-9 in his sixth season. Mason also has hired Peter Rossomando is the Commodores' new offensive line coach.
BC-REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee's largest county to keep welcoming refugees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The mayor of Tennessee's largest county is reaffirming a commitment to welcome refugees. On Friday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris held a ceremonial signing of a letter he sent to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month stating the county's desire to keep welcoming refugees from around the world. The commitment by Harris, a Democrat, follows Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's decision to continue to resettle refugees. Last month, Lee rejected the option offered to states by President Donald Trump's administration to stop refugee resettlement. Trump's order lets local governments decide on refugee resettlement if the state opts in.
MOTORCYCLE CLUB ARRESTS
Police: Motorcycle club members arrested on weapons charges
BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts state police say they arrested four motorcycle club members and an associate of the group for gun crimes. Troopers said Saturday that the arrests came Friday afternoon and evening in Brockton as members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club were in town to attend a fellow member's memorial service. Two men from Tennessee, one from Connecticut, another from Vermont and a club associate from Illinois were charged with weapons crimes. State troopers seized several handguns and a small amount of methamphetamine. All of them posted bail and are due in Brockton District Court next week.
BC-TN-WOMAN SET ON FIRE-TENNESSEE
Tennessee woman charged with setting another woman on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a woman is facing charges for setting another woman on fire. The Nashville Fire Department says investigators arrested 48-year-old Leila Dawson for the incident that occurred Monday. The fire department says Dawson set the woman on fire inside of a duplex, and when firefighters arrived, they found the woman severely burned in the front yard. She was in critical condition at the hospital Friday. Dawson was arrested Friday and is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated arson and arson. It was not immediately clear if Dawson has retained an attorney.