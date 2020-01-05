Memphians protest against possible war on Iran

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All eyes are on Iran and cities across America are on high alert.
Iranian leaders are vowing revenge for a U.S. attack that killed military leader, Qasem Soleimani.
Sounds of protesters now fill the streets in states across the nation, demonstrating against a possible war on Iran.
“As a veteran of the Vietnam war, a Marine Corp veteran, machine gunner, who saw death and destruction, don’t want to see more death and destruction because in these wars nobody wins,” said Daniel Shea, Veterans for Peace.
In Memphis, a similar protest was organized by the Poor People’s Campaign and the Answer Coalition.
Friday, President Trump explained why he authorized the U.S. Military strike that killed Qasem Soleimani and his deputy in a drone strike at Baghdad Airport.
The President claimed he authorized the attack after the general was caught in the act of “plotting imminent and sinister attacks.”
"We took action last night to stop a war,” said President Trump. “We did not take action to start a war."
Iran’s president said Saturday that Americans “will face the consequences of this criminal act not only today, but also in the coming years.”
When he visited Soleimani’s family, Soleimani’s daughter asked him “who will take revenge for my father?”
Thousands of U.S. troops are being sent to the region to be prepared for a response.
Presidential candidates like Joe Biden spoke out about the attack.
"We know there's going to be retaliation. That's certain, I promise you. The question is have we prepared for it? What are we doing? There's an awful lot of people exposed. I worry this president does not have a plan. I hope I'm wrong."
Some cities like New York have already increased security as a precaution, as many fear what happens next.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.