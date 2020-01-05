Search continues for Miss. prison escapees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is looking for two violent offenders who recently escaped.
The two criminals were discovered missing from Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman early Saturday morning after days of riots and fights.
It's been a deadly week for Mississippi prisons in general. Five prisoners have died.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is asking all Mid-Southerners to be on the lookout for 42-year-old David May and 27-year-old Dillion Williams who escaped from the State Penitentiary at Parchman after several days of fights and riots.
Investigators believe the two inmates are traveling in a black 2011 GMC truck that was stolen near the prison. The truck has the Mississippi license plate 1AE7344.
Both May and Williams were behind bars for aggravated assault.
The Sunflower County Coroner says a fight among inmates at Parchman in Unit 29 started Tuesday night and spread to other buildings in the unit.
Three deaths have occurred at Parchman.
Janice Wilkins’ son, Denorris Howell was one of the three killed. He was a father of four children. Wilkins, who is a correction officer, received a call from her distressed son before he was killed.
“He was devastated, he was nervous. He wanted help right away. And I tried my best to get him all the help that I could,” said Wilkins.
In total, five people have died inside Mississippi prisons this week.
Sydney Lester lost her brother, Gregory Emary, a father to Kara Cox's two children, as he served time in the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility, a minimum security prison.
Emary was scheduled to get out in August and recently told his family he couldn’t wait to be with his two children.
“When he saw my sons, they didn't move from his lap. He just wanted them in his arms at all times. He was a very, very loving father. He adored his children. And he couldn’t wait to come home to them, he was very excited to be coming home soon,” said Cox.
As law enforcement asks for the public's help searching for these two escapees from Parchman, relatives of those who have been killed ask for a statewide, systematic change in the Mississippi prison system.
“Do whatever you need to do different to keep this from happening again because I have two beautiful nephews that aren't going to have their father now,” said Lester.
“If something is not changed, then it will keep happening. And there will be more families, more children that have to suffer,” said Cox.
“For this to stop happening, I think that we need to have more security. Mississippi prisons are very low in security,” said Wilkins.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections says that stolen black GMC truck has black pipe running boards on each side and the front of the truck has a "Cotton" tag.
If anyone has any information regarding this truck or the escaped inmates, you are asked to call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530.
