Best Life: Pets healing vets

Cheryl’s work through C-P.A.W.W. is funded by donations and grants. The program recently received a grant from the National Institutes of Health to follow veterans interested in training a service dog, not for themselves, but for other veterans. For more information on donating to C-P.A.W.W. go to www.nursing.fau.edu/outreach/cpaww. Lyndon started his own non-profit called Heel the Heroes, which helps veterans reconnect to society and their families through coping mechanisms and training their own pets for emotional support. For more information on Heel the Heroes go to www.heeltheheroes.org.