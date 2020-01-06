Caruthersville man injured in boating accident on Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Caruthersville man suffered serious injuries in an accident on a boat.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on the Mississippi River in Pemiscot County around 4:15 p.m. on December 28, 2019.
The highway patrol says Michael Hawks, 58, was working on a motor on board his boat when he hit his head on the motor.
The boat apparently traveled forward until it hit the bank of the river and flung him out.
He was taken to the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital.
