‘Chauncy’s Chance’ teen, brother arrested in connection with fatal Cordova shooting

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova man was killed Saturday night by shots that weren’t intended for him, according to investigators.
Two brothers have been arrested in the case and neighbors say their home has caused problems for the neighborhood for years.
Chauncy Black and his brother, Timothy Black, are accused of killing a man who lived across the street from them while they shot at a car who they claim fired shots at them first.
You might remember Chauncy Black from the viral GoFundMe campaign called “Chauncy’s Chance” which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2016.
According to an affidavit, 18-year-old Chauncy Black and his 20-year-old Timothy Black told investigators that people they had previously gotten into a fight with, pulled up in a car outside their home on Lagrange Circle in Cordova and opened fire on them on Saturday night.
The brothers told officers they shot back as the car drove away.
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield lived across the street, where bullet holes in the window and door could be found coming from the direction of the brothers’ shots.
Somewhere in the exchange Wakefield was hit and died a half hour later.
The brothers told investigators they hid their guns in the home after the shooting and never called 911.
Neighbors say police have been called to the home shared by the brothers before, and a longtime neighbor said he keeps his guard up around them.
“You know just be on the lookout for them. To watch out,” said Reggie Brown, neighbor.
“In the past, there has been a lot of cops at least once every week in this neighborhood. And it’s kind of scary,” another neighbor said.
Neighbors indicated, and our records have confirmed, the Chauncy Black arrested for felony reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence in connection to Saturday’s shooting is the same Chauncy Black who made national headlines in 2016 for a viral GoFundMe campaign.
In 2016, Chauncy Black asked Matt White to buy him doughnuts in a Kroger parking lot, but White did more than that -- buying a full cart of groceries and starting a Go Fund Me campaign called “Chauncy’s Chance,” to help buy Black a lawn mower and start his dream of having a lawn-mowing business.
The Go Fund Me went viral and raised over $300,000, giving the teenager hope when we interviewed him.
But now neighbors are left puzzled at the tragic turn of events
“You would think that somebody who would have raised that much money would do something better with their life but I guess he took the wrong way, I don’t know,” a neighbor said.
According to court records, Chauncy Black has also been convicted in Shelby County for felony reckless endangerment in 2019 and sentenced to probation.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating to determine if Chancy and Timothy Black were shot at first as they told officers.
Investigators say their charges may be upgraded in the near future
