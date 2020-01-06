City Watch issued for endangered 69-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 69-year-old man has been reported as an endangered missing adult after he was last seen on Ozan Street near Wells Station Road Monday morning.
Police say Jose Rivera Garcia suffers from a mental disorder and is not familiar with his surroundings.
He is five feet five inches tall, 190 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a blue baseball cap stitched with white letters.
If you have any information regarding his location contact Memphis Police Department.
