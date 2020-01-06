Dry start to the week, but we will end the week with rain

It’s a cold and clear morning with temperatures in the 30s. With sunshine, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s. We will have full sunshine this morning, but a few clouds will mix in this afternoon. A weak cold front will move through the area this morning, which will briefly increase the cloud cover and give us a few passing showers. The best chance for rain would be in north Mississippi. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 57. Winds will be east 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 37. Winds northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be back down to the lower 50s and lows will dip into the lower 30s on Tuesday. High temperatures will jump back to the upper 50s Wednesday and lower 60s Thursday. Much of the area will reach the mid-60s Friday as a warm front approaches the area. It will be dry through Wednesday, but we are expecting a few showers on Thursday. There will be widespread rain by Friday morning and rain will continue on and off through Saturday night. There will be a threat for flash flooding on Friday and Saturday with 2-3 inches of rain. Also, a few strong storms will be possible in north Mississippi on Friday night into Saturday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.