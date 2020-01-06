Dry start to the week, but we will end the week with rain

REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be back down to the lower 50s and lows will dip into the lower 30s on Tuesday. High temperatures will jump back to the upper 50s Wednesday and lower 60s Thursday. Much of the area will reach the mid-60s Friday as a warm front approaches the area. It will be dry through Wednesday, but we are expecting a few showers on Thursday. There will be widespread rain by Friday morning and rain will continue on and off through Saturday night. There will be a threat for flash flooding on Friday and Saturday with 2-3 inches of rain. Also, a few strong storms will be possible in north Mississippi on Friday night into Saturday.