Grizzlies take second win in a row, beating the Phoenix Suns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What do you do for an encore when you just blew out the second-best team in the NBA’s Western Conference by almost 30 points on their own home floor? Well, if you’re the young Memphis Grizzlies, you try to find some consistency by doing it again against a team that’s not quite so good!
Grizzlies at the Phoenix Suns Sunday night. The Griz and Suns have almost identical records and are fighting for respectability in the West.
The final score for the game was 121-114. The Grizzlies are now 15-21, next, they will come back home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, 7 p.m. at FedEx Forum.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.