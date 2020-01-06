Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have made it clear they are very willing to mash their way through the postseason with the NFL's top rusher leading the way. Derrick Henry followed up the best season of his career by running for 182 yards in the top running performance in franchise history in the postseason with 182 yards. The Titans went old school running with Henry, a stingy defense and an All-Pro punter to stun the New England Patriots in the wild-card round. Now they head to Baltimore for their second divisional playoff game in three seasons.