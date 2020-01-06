Man arrested, charged in woman’s stabbing death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man for murder Friday.
Keedrin Coopage had warrants for his arrest for first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.
He was wanted for the stabbing death of Sabrina Nyghen, which occurred on Jackson Avenue on Jan. 2.
US Marshals say they found Coopage at a home on Patsy Circle East.
He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Shelby County Jail.
