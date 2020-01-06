Memphis Hustle wins at Iowa before returning home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies NBA G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, keeps their groove going on the road at Iowa Saturday night.
The Hustle is getting a season-high, 28 points from 2-way player Yuta Watanabe. He also has seven rebounds and four blocked shots.
The enigma, Josh Jackson, smooth on his moves to the hole with a double-double 26 points and 12 rebounds - to go with 6 assists.
It’s clear the Griz will have to make a decision on him as the trade deadline nears - either call him up or ship him for another asset.
The former 4th round pick out of Kansas is definitely ready to get back in the show.
Jared Uthoff is one rebound shy of a double-double with 23 points and nine boards. Hustle held off Iowa. Final 130-127.
Memphis with the best record at 17-4. The Hustle stays at Iowa for their next game Monday night.
