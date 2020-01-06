Mercedes-Benz recalls 745,000 cars for sunroofs that could detach

(WAFB) - Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly three-quarters of a million cars from the 2001 through 2011 model years because the glass from their sunroofs could suddenly detach. If this happens when the car is moving, it could create a road hazard.
A long list of recalled vehicles is available on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website and includes C-Class, CLK-Class, CLS-Class, and E-Class sedans, wagons, and coupes.
C-Class, CLK-Class, CLS-Class, and E-Class vehicles from the 1999-2010 model years that are not on the list may also be subject to a recall repair if they have had their sunroofs repaired between 2001 and 2011.
The automaker says it is unaware of any damage or injuries caused by the faulty sunroofs.
Vehicles recalled:
- Certain 2001-2007 C-Class sedans, wagons, and coupes
- Certain 2003-2009 CLK-Class coupes
- Certain 2003-2009 E-Class sedans and wagons
- Certain 2006-2011 CLS-Class sedans
The problem: The bonding that keeps the sunroof glass attached to the roof of the vehicle may fail, causing the glass to detach from the car.
The fix: Mercedes-Benz dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the sliding roof, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on Feb. 14.
How to contact the manufacturer: Owners of affected vehicles can contact Mercedes-Benz customer service at 1-800-367-6372.
