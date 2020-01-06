Miss. congressman to request investigation into MDOC after week of unrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is preparing to call for an investigation into the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a week of violence and unrest that left five inmates dead, and two escaped.
Thompson announced via Twitter that on Monday he is planning to request an investigation from the U.S. Attorney General, “into the ongoing failures in safety, security, health, and environmental standards within the Mississippi Department of Corrections.”
He also stated on twitter that this was a crisis that must be quickly addressed.
Three of the five deaths have occurred at Parchman, and MDOC officials contribute four of the five to violent “disturbances."
Some of the violence, they say, is gang-related.
One of the two escaped Parchman inmates has been captured and the other is still on the run.
Both inmates escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Friday.
The prisons still remain on lockdown as officials work to control the situation.
