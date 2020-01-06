A more active weather pattern by late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon sunshine will give way to some clouds by sunset. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. It will be windy with winds coming from the east to southeast at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds and maybe a stray shower early in the evening, mainly over northeast MS. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will turn northwest at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine returns Tuesday but it will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Highs will rise back toward the upper 50s Wednesday with a few clouds by the afternoon. Lows at night will be in the 30s.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of some showers, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Highs will top out around 60. Winds will start picking up out of the southwest up to 20 mph.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY HEAVY RAIN EVENT: Confidence is increasing in a potential heavy rain or strong storm event late Friday night into Saturday. 2-4” of rain is looking more likely in parts of the Mid-South by Saturday. It will be windy with highs in the 60s. Colder air will arrive Saturday night and Sunday. There are still some details to work out regarding exact timing and storm intensity, so check back for updates.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.