Quiet start to the week; Stormy to end the week

EARLY WEEK: Few clouds on Monday thanks to a weak front pushing through the region. Highs tomorrow will rise into the upper 50s with lows in the upper to middle 30s. Tuesday will be a bit cooler behind the front, we will see highs in the lower 50s under mainly sunny skies and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday we are back into the upper 50s for highs with mostly sunny skies and lows in the lower 40s. We will track our next system late week. That means rain chances will go up Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will be in the 60s with lows in the 50s.