Quiet start to the week; Stormy to end the week

We are tracking a quite start to the week ahead. Rain and storms roll into the region to end the week.
After a warm and sunny day across the Mid-South we are tracking clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight. Lows will dip into the middle to upper 30s under clear skies. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 38.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds. Winds: East around 5 mph. High: 56.
EARLY WEEK: Few clouds on Monday thanks to a weak front pushing through the region. Highs tomorrow will rise into the upper 50s with lows in the upper to middle 30s. Tuesday will be a bit cooler behind the front, we will see highs in the lower 50s under mainly sunny skies and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday we are back into the upper 50s for highs with mostly sunny skies and lows in the lower 40s. We will track our next system late week. That means rain chances will go up Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will be in the 60s with lows in the 50s.
LATE WEEK: We are tracking a major system that looks to bring rain and storms to the Mid-South. Expect showers and storms on Friday and Saturday. An advancing low-pressure system and cold front will dig into the region giving us the increased potential for storms and rain. Right now, heavy rain looks to be the primary threat with this system. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s with lows in the 50s then dropping into the 30s Saturday night. This forecast will be adjusted as we move closer to the end of the week. This is your FIRST ALERT to our next major weather system.
