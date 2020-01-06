Escaped Miss. inmate arrested in Fayette County, Tenn. according to US Marshals

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals confirmed the escaped Mississippi inmate has been located in Fayette County three days after he and another inmate escaped the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Dillion Dewayne Williams was captured Monday afternoon just after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released information about a $5,000 reward for his arrest.
U.S. Marshal Seth Bruce says Williams was found in a wooded area in Rossville and surrendered peacefully.
Williams is one of two inmates that escaped the facility Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. David May, 42, was captured Sunday, but there is no word on how he or Williams was caught at this time.
Williams was serving 40 years for a brutal attack on a 91-year-old woman near Holly Springs in 2010.
All Mississippi state prisons are still on lockdown.
