SCSO: Escaped Shelby County inmate captured in Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County inmate who drove off a work site Monday made it all the way to Alabama before being captured Monday afternoon.
According to the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 39-year-old Jack Kilpatrick drove off in a white 2005 GMC Sierra truck around 7:45 a.m.
The truck has “Container Maintenance” stencils on both sides and the license plate bears the number AHU153.
Kilpatrick was last seen leaving last seen leaving 4530 Clark Rd.
According to the sheriff’s office, Kilpatrick was taken into custody Monday afternoon by Alabama authorities. No other details about his capture have been released.
Kilpatrick was serving an 11-month and 29-day sentence for methamphetamine possession. He arrived at SCDC in October.
