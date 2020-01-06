Tennessee ranks 7th in study on best states for early retirees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new study has ranked Tennessee as the No. 7 best state for people to retire early.
In 2019, the study found that four in 10 people retire sooner than they planned either by choice or by other circumstances like health issues.
The state rankings were determined by income, housing costs, insurance premiums and other important factors for retirees.
- Median household income: $52,375 (No. 10 lowest in the country)
- Average health insurance premium: $141.22
- Median monthly housing cost: $851
- Average temperature: 59
- Median life expectancy from birth: 76.1 (No. 8 lowest in the country)
Mississippi came right behind Tennessee ranking eight in the study.
