U of M Women’s Basketball sees 5-game winning streak snapped in Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis Women’s Basketball team opened the American Athletic Conference Sunday afternoon at Houston.
U of M won eight of its last 9 and five in a row. Five players in double figures vs the Cougars. Gazmyne Herndon and Keke Hunter both. Jamirah Shutes with ten, and freshman Madison Griggs - the leading the point shooter in the conference.
Houston pulled away with a win at a final score of 75-65. The Tiger women are now 9-5 overall. Next, they will host Cincinnati Wednesday at 7 pm at the Fieldhouse.
