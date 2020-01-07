Best Life: Silence your inner critic

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Sometimes the voice inside your head is the biggest critic of all, but are their ways to stop the negative self-talk?
“Too fat, too thin, too quiet, too loud, too smart, too dumb.” Negative thoughts are bound to run through your mind, but sometimes they can consume your thoughts!
Psychologist Lara Davis told Ivanhoe, “I like to describe an inner critic as kind of like a little bully inside of our minds and it can tell us a lot of negative things.”
When your inner critic wins, it actually makes it harder for you to succeed. That’s because self-criticism releases the stress hormone cortisol, which sends you into a state of stress and sometimes, depression, which destroys motivation. So how can you help yourself be nicer to yourself? First: realize that self-talk really matters. Then, make it a point to talk to yourself like you would to your friend. And don’t compare yourself to others!
“That can be like little treats to this inner critic voice,” Davis said.
If social media is tempting you to draw comparisons, try limiting use or taking a break. And practice compassion with yourself. This might involve meditation or mindfulness exercises. A study at York University found that writing yourself a comforting letter every day for a week can make you feel happier for up to six months. Lastly, take care of yourself. Do something every day just for you. It could be a small treat like a bubble bath or a coffee you love. With ways to quiet your inner critic.
Experts said the inner critic can be a positive influence if you use it correctly. If a situation doesn’t go the way you planned, it’s ok to “talk” to yourself about what you did wrong, but be kind, move on quickly, and try to learn from your mistakes.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved. Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Writer and Robert Walko, Editor.