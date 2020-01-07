2 charged after body found in van in McNairy Co.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two McNairy County men are behind bars after investigators discovered a man’s body in a van on Lola Whitten Road Jan. 2.
Micheal Hockaday, 59, and Joe King, 40, were each connected to the investigation when a McNairy County deputy found the van with the 38-year-old victim inside who appeared to have been shot in the chest.
The deputy discovered the van after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area. A woman told the deputy that Joe King had told a friend of hers that there was a dead body in the back of a van near her house.
Investigators interviewed King on Jan. 3 who allegedly told them the victim was shot near High School Road before he was put into the van. Investigators say King drove the van into a ditch on Lola Whitten Road and left the scene on foot.
Hockaday was developed as the second suspect who was brought in for questioning. Investigators say he admitted to shooting and killing the victim after the two had an altercation. He told the victim to leave his home before he grabbed a shotgun and shot the victim in the chest, according to arrest records.
Hockaday is charged with homicide and King is charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.