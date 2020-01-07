City court clerk Myron Lowery withdraws daughter-in-law from consideration for position in his office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City court clerk Myron Lowery said he is withdrawing his daughter-in-law from consideration of a position in his office that pays $105,000 after WMC Action News 5 questioned whether it was allowed under city policy.
Lowery, who took office last week, nominated his daughter-in-law, Chonisha Lowery, for the position of deputy city court clerk in December.
The position comes with a salary of $105,000, according to Memphis city council documents.
The city council must approve the appointment before it becomes official.
Chonisha Lowery's nomination was set to go before the city council's personnel committee on Tuesday morning.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to city council members on that committee, the mayor’s office, and the city ethics officer to inquire about whether Lowery’s appointment was appropriate.
According to Memphis the city human resources nepotism policy, "No relative of a City of Memphis Government employee shall be hired or moved into any employment situation where the relative can influence the other's work responsibilities, pay, performance evaluation, career progress, or other conditions of employment in any way."
The policy goes on to define "relative" to include those by marriage.
“A relative by marriage is one who is connected with another by marriage. For the purpose of this policy, an individual’s relatives by marriage include spouse, spouse’s children, parents, brothers, sisters, the employee’s son-in-law, and daughter-in-law,” the policy reads.
Lowery confirmed on Monday afternoon he was withdrawing the nomination after reviewing the city charter again.
Lowery said he determined “there is no wiggle room” for the appointment, according to the city charter. He said had consulted with the human resources department before making the appointment.
Chonisa Lowery is married to Lowery's son, Mickell Lowery, a Shelby County Commissioner.
Myron Lowery was elected city court clerk in October.
