City says delay in yard debris collection a major priority, contract crews to be called in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s nearly a full week into the new year and some Memphis residents said their bagged lawn debris has been out on the curb since Thanksgiving! City officials told WMC Action News 5 on Monday that getting it picked up is a “major priority.”
A city spokesperson said they’re putting out an emergency contract to bring in extra crews to serve areas like Cordova and Hickory Hill.
In a story after Christmas, the city said this fall everyone’s leaves fell at the same time instead of gradually and that added with all the holiday schedules has them behind.
“I even waited a bit to rake up my leaves, so I’ve seen people with theirs out longer,” said Andrea Wensits.
Wensits told WMC Action News 5 she hired crews to gather up the leaves at her midtown home and put them out on the curb the weekend after Thanksgiving. Now with the Christmas and New Year’s holidays long gone, she’s ready for the leaves to leave, too.
“It’s been a little frustrating,” she said, “I had my birthday last weekend and friends and family in town, and you just have leaves sitting out at the front of your street.”
Monday, WMC Action News 5 crews found wet, bagged leaves stacked in neighborhoods throughout midtown. Even walkers said they’d taken note.
“All down this street and also on McLean,” said Judith Denham, “It’s piling up, obviously.”
Complaints are also being filed with the city via 311, with residents writing the debris has been sitting for weeks. A heat map using the city data shows the most trash complaints in the past 30 days come from Cordova, Southeast Memphis, and Central Gardens.
A city spokesperson said customers should remember they get two bags of lawn waste carried away weekly and bulk pickup (20 cubic feet of debris) only twice a month.
“I know it will be picked up eventually, but it’s unsightly,” said Madaline Shaffer.
In late December, the Memphis City Council approved a hike to solid waste fees that amount to roughly $86 more a year. Wensits said she wants better service than what she’s getting if she’s having to pay more.
“I would hope what we’re paying for we get back. You want to see good customer service wherever you go, and you expect it from your city as well,” she said.
City officials said they hope to be caught up with the trash collection by the middle to end of January. They did not have an estimate for what it will cost the city to bring in the extra contract crews, as the cost would be determined based upon the amount of waste collected and hauled off.
