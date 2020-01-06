Cool & dry for now but a warmer and stormier pattern develops by the weekend

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and rainfall could be heavy at times. Flash flooding will also be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s early in the day and fall during the afternoon and evening with overnight lows ending up in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.