Cool & dry for now but a warmer and stormier pattern develops by the weekend

TONIGHT: Clearing Late Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 38
TUESDAY: Sunny Wind: NW 5-10 High: 54
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: SW 5 Low: 35
THIS WEEK: Sunshine returns tomorrow with cooler temperatures but still slightly above average. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will become mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower along with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be cloudy and windy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the mid 60s along with lows only in the lower 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and rainfall could be heavy at times. Flash flooding will also be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s early in the day and fall during the afternoon and evening with overnight lows ending up in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
