Gov. Phil Bryant addresses prison conditions in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant says the state has command and control of the units at the state penitentiary at Parchman where multiple prisoners were killed over the past week.
Bryant blamed inmates for the violence that broke out in Units 29 and 32 and said gang members imprisoned there are responsible for the bloodshed.
The outgoing Governor said the legislature failed to fully fund his proposed investments in the state prison system over the last 4 years.
Bryant said no one cares a whole lot about prisons until something goes wrong.
“...So we need more personnel. Obviously, it would be better if we had more people working in the prisons," said Bryant. "At $25,000 a year working at Parchman, it’s not always easy to find people who want to dedicate themselves to a career in corrections. We need to work on that. We need to fix that.”
Bryant says prison reform should be one of the top priorities of the Mississippi legislature when it reconvenes later this month.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.