Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is counting on a freshman point guard who arrived on campus just over a week ago to help the Volunteers break out of their slump. Santiago Vescovi was impressive in his Tennessee debut Saturday with 18 points while shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range against LSU. The 18-year-old from Uruguay also had nine turnovers in the loss to the Tigers but provided a spark for a struggling team. Tennessee is hoping Vescovi can fill the void created when senior guard Lamonte' Turner underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Tennessee has lost four of its last five games.