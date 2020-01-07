The Investigators: Baby gear rental service promises safe, clean equipment for traveling parents

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Millions of parents who traveled with children over the holidays had to lug heavy, cumbersome equipment from one place to another. But the website Baby Quip promises clean, safe equipment delivered right to your door.
Through the website, travelers needing a crib for a few days can rent it in the city they’re visiting, from other parents or grandparents.
“We had four kids and I understood the stress that people had to go through when they travel with young children,” said Brian Yaunt of Southaven.
He and his wife, Nancy, purchased new baby equipment to rent out on the website.
The way it works is a parent or grandparent enters where and when they need the gear. They are then connected with a local person who has that item to rent.
“I thought it was an interesting concept. That’s how I got started,” said Yaunt.
So far, the husband and wife team have rented for over 50 families visiting Memphis.
Brian does the booking and deliveries while Nancy cleans and checks the gear.
“We inspect the equipment and we clean it with organic cleaners and wash the sheets with fragrance-free and dye-free laundry detergent,” said Nancy Yaunt.
The Investigators wanted to know how parents can tell if the equipment is clean and safe.
Baby Quip said in a statement, “Quality Providers are required to complete extensive training on equipment safety and cleanliness before they begin renting baby gear.”
The Investigators asked what that training includes.
“We have online classes and quizzes that have to be completed (with an appropriate passing score) before a Quality Provider can be allowed to be listed on our website or rent gear,” the company wrote.
The Yaunts say safety is top of mind. Not only does Baby Quip offer them a second income, but they are also parents.
“We want to make sure it’s safe for the babies or children who are using the equipment. Safety is a high priority for us,” said Nancy.
The Yaunts say Thanksgiving and Christmas are the busiest times for baby gear rentals in the Bluff City with the item in highest demand being a full-size crib.
“We rent to grandparents a lot. They don’t have the cribs and car seats and strollers,” said Brian. “They’re excited about seeing their kids but they’re also concerned about if they’re going to have everything they need while they visit so that’s where Baby Quip offers a great solution to their problems.”
Baby Quip allows a provider to set up the equipment for a family who is renting but a car seat must be installed by the person renting the equipment.
