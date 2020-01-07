Less than a week after being sworn in, Memphis City Council members hold first meetings of year and term

City officials released statistics comparing the Strickland administrations to the Wharton administration in 2015. The data shows Strickland’s appointees include more minorities than Wharton had in 2015, and Strickland in 2020 has more women in senior leadership positions than he did in his last term. Strickland in 2016 also had more women on his leadership team than Wharton did in 2015.