Less than a week after being sworn in, Memphis City Council members hold first meetings of year and term

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than a week after being sworn in for new terms, Memphis City Council members went to work Tuesday for their first scheduled meeting, and it was no slow start.
Day one brought a little controversy for the new council, and as anyone who’s worked in city government will tell you, public sparring is sometimes the way of the game.
“We know we still have challenges ahead, but there’s no better group to tackle these challenges than those men and women,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.
Strickland went before council members in committee Tuesday to vouch for 15 members of his leadership team and their swift confirmations by the group for the mayor’s second term.
But returning council member Cheyenne Johnson told Strickland that she wanted to see more African-American representation at the top.
“I’m very confident that we have a quality, diverse team,” Strickland told reporters. “The most diverse this city has ever had.”
City officials released statistics comparing the Strickland administrations to the Wharton administration in 2015. The data shows Strickland’s appointees include more minorities than Wharton had in 2015, and Strickland in 2020 has more women in senior leadership positions than he did in his last term. Strickland in 2016 also had more women on his leadership team than Wharton did in 2015.
The full council will vote on the appointments in 2 weeks.
“We have three months to deal with a lot of issues, and that’s the end of March,” said Edmund Ford, Senior. “And then when you get April you’re getting ready to go into budget. We must be on one accord.”
Former Memphis City Council member Edmund Ford, Senior is one of six new council members joining the group this term, along with Chase Carlisle, Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Rhonda Logan, JB Smiley, and Dr. Jeff Warren. The new council also includes five African-American women, a historic first.
Warren, a physician and former Memphis City Schools board member said he’s committed to finding solutions to curbing crime in Memphis, vowing all options are on the table.
“You have to have data-driven policing. You have to have community policing, but you also have to have SWAT teams of social workers,” he told WMC Action News 5.
As part of the appointments process, city court clerk and former council member Myron Lowery pulled a nomination for his daughter-in-law to serve as deputy city court clerk making $85,000 a year. WMC Action News 5 first started asking questions about the appointment Monday, when she was on Tuesday morning’s agenda to be confirmed.
Lowery told us he withdrew that after looking at the charter again and determining that it would not be allowed.
