Lockdown lifted for 13 Mississippi prisons, 2 remain on lockdown, according to MDOC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lockdown has been lifted for some Mississippi prisons after inmates were killed during multiple riots.
According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the lockdown has been lifted for 13 prisons, including the Mississippi State Penitentiary also known as Parchman.
Chickasaw County Correctional Facility and Yazoo County Correctional Facility will remain on lockdown until further notice.
MDOC told us five inmates have been killed following multiple riots in Mississippi prisons. Of the inmates killed, three were inmates at Parchman and one was an inmate at Chickasaw County Correctional Facility.
