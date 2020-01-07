$16M development to bring shopping center, grocery store to Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The potential transformation of a 20-acre lot in a blighted area of Frayser is creating a lot of excitement these days.
"A full grocery store is coming. We gotta be excited about that," said Shelby County Commissioner Willie Brooks.
Plans to bring a $16 million shopping center to North Hollywood Street are in the works.
The project, titled Frayser Gateway, will include a grocery store, apparel store, national goods retailer and restaurants. It's been decades since that area has seen a project like this.
"That's part of what we want to do, is make sure that we stir economic development to reduce blight in our area," said Brooks.
Right now, the empty lot, which is just off the highway, is filled with mattresses, tires and garbage.
Once built, the grocery store will serve nearby USDA-certified food deserts, neighborhoods that lack access to fresh fruit, vegetables, whole grains and dairy.
"It's going to impact those people north of Hollywood to have an opportunity to shop and buy groceries right here in this area," said Brooks.
"We have a Kroger right up the street then we have a Save A Lot around the corner, but this would be more convenient for us right here in this area," said resident James Ray.
In 2017, developers were approved for a 15-year PILOT incentive from the Economic Development Growth Engine of Memphis and Shelby County. Since then they've been working on finalizing plans. The center will also bring about 136 full-time jobs to the community.
"Growth is good. Growth is always good," said Ray.
We tried reaching project leaders Tuesday, but did not hear back.
