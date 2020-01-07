Mississippi congressmen respond to rumors of “World War 3” and military draft

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Since Friday’s U.S. military strike that killed Iranian Military Commander Qasem Soleimani, there have been rumors of World War 3 and a military draft implemented to bolster troops in the region.
Congressman Bennie Thompson tells WLBT, “What it’s done is it’s created a real uneasiness among a lot of members of congress as well as people here in the US because now people want to know, ‘Are we safe? Can I go about my daily activities?’”
While a draft is not in the works, it was ended in 1973, Congressman Bennie Thompson says he wants to hear a classified briefing on the circumstances that led to the assassination when he gets back to Washington.
The Trump administration says that Iran could retaliate within weeks.
Congressman Michael Guest said, “I believe that if Iran chooses to take military action against either us or others in the Middle East, we are prepared to act decisively in that case and we are prepared to do everything we need to defend our interests in the Middle East.”
Currently, the 114th Military Police Company out of Clinton is the only Mississippi Guard unit in the region.
Some Mississippi political leaders now hoping an allied force will calm tensions in the region.
Bennie Thompson, continued, saying, “We can’t be the lone ranger in this effort and succeed, so my comments when I go back to this administration is we have to talk to our allies. We have to come up with a plan and we have to keep congress informed, otherwise it’s a recipe for disaster.”
