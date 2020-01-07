NOPD: One dead, one injured at Walmart shooting on Chef Menteur Highway

By Kendra Smith-Parks | January 6, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 4:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD is currently investigating a shooting at the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway that left one man dead.

The suspect walked into the Walmart and shot a male employee in the chest. The victim later died.

There was also a second person shot and injured in the foot but is in stable condition.

An arrest was made at the scene.

The report was released at around 6:47 p.m. However, there is no other information on the time of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided here.

