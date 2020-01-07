Officials release identity of 15-year-old charged in murder of DeSoto Co. woman

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The 15-year-old who has been charged for the murder of a DeSoto County woman has been identified.
Joshua Easley is being charged as an adult after he allegedly strangled a 59-year-old woman to death just before midnight on Wednesday. Investigators say Easley confessed to the murder.
Easley was found in rural area in the victim’s vehicle about 10 miles away from the scene of the murder at Getwell and Holly Springs.
A motive for the murder has not been confirmed.
