Police searching for person of interest after 10-year-old boy shot in Memphis
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 7, 2020 at 6:48 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 6:48 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a person of interest after a 10-year-old was shot at a teen party.

Dec. 29, a mother and her three children were leaving a party in the 2800 block of Coleman Rd. in Raleigh. The family heard several shots, one bullet hit the rear driver’s side of their 2008 Chevrolet Impala, striking a 10-year-old boy in the leg.

He was eventually airlifted to Le Bonheur in critical condition and has been upgraded to non-critical condition.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle is a late model Chrysler Pacifica, gray in color.

No arrests have been made, but police are asking for help identifying a person of interest.

MPD has released a picture of the unidentified man.

If you have any information on this case or know the individual pictured, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret number and your identification will remain anonymous.

