Police searching for person of interest after 10-year-old boy shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a person of interest after a 10-year-old was shot at a teen party.
Dec. 29, a mother and her three children were leaving a party in the 2800 block of Coleman Rd. in Raleigh. The family heard several shots, one bullet hit the rear driver’s side of their 2008 Chevrolet Impala, striking a 10-year-old boy in the leg.
He was eventually airlifted to Le Bonheur in critical condition and has been upgraded to non-critical condition.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle is a late model Chrysler Pacifica, gray in color.
No arrests have been made, but police are asking for help identifying a person of interest.
MPD has released a picture of the unidentified man.
If you have any information on this case or know the individual pictured, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret number and your identification will remain anonymous.
